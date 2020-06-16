Man shot and killed during possible road-rage incident on 1604, police say

After the driver was shot, he crashed into the vehicle of an off-duty police officer.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and his wife is in the hospital following a possible road-rage incident Tuesday morning, according to officials with SAPD.

The man and his wife, who are from out of town, were driving along 1604 near O'Connor Road around 12:15 a.m. when police believe the incident occurred.

Investigators believe that a car may have driven up on the truck and shot the driver due to road-rage or it may have been a stray bullet.

After the driver was shot, he crashed into an off-duty police officer vehicle. The officer was not in his vehicle at the time of the crash. When the wreck occurred, the officer ran over and discovered that the man had been shot.

The driver's wife was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained due to the crash. She had no details for police as she was asleep the entire time; the crash impact is what woke her.