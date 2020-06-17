Man shot after large fight, police say

According to police, the shooter fled the scene after a man in his 30's was shot.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a large fight broke out - ending with a shooting late Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of San Luis, not far from Lanier High School. They found a man in his 30's with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Investigators also said the victim suffered head trauma as a result of being pistol whipped, but he is expected to survive. He was taken to Brooks Army Medical Center in stable condition. The dashboard of a car at the scene appeared to have been shot at as well.