Man shot after large fight, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a large fight broke out - ending with a shooting late Tuesday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of San Luis, not far from Lanier High School. They found a man in his 30's with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Investigators also said the victim suffered head trauma as a result of being pistol whipped, but he is expected to survive. He was taken to Brooks Army Medical Center in stable condition. The dashboard of a car at the scene appeared to have been shot at as well.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooter fled the scene. They also said the witnesses were being uncooperative.