SAN ANTONIO — Balcones Heights Police were called to an apartment complex after a man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

The incident took place Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Gentleman Road on the northwest side.

Police say the man was in a parking lot, walking from his brother's apartment complex, when he was shot in the chest. The suspect has been identified as Johnny Ramon.

The victim was with his girlfriend when they were walking to the car. Ramon allegedly jumped out from behind the dumpster and fired shots, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said Ramon fled in a black Ford Focus. Police searched for the suspect, but no arrests were reported.