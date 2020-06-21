x
Man shot after disturbance at La Fiesta gas station

An official with SAPD said that the man was shot while walking home.
SAN ANTONIO — One man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm after being shot while walking home. 

Officers were called out to the 400 block of E Young around 9 p.m. Friday for a shooting. 

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. 

According to an official with SAPD, a disturbance broke out between the victim and another man at a La Fiesta gas station nearby. While the victim was walking home, he was shot by the same guy he was having the dispute with, per SAPD. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 