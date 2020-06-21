Man shot after bar brawl breaks out between several women

A male relative of one of the women showed up at the bar with a gun after she called for back up.

SAN ANTONIO — One man was shot after a bar brawl broke out between two women early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of S. New Braunfels around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a crime scene, but no victim. approximately 10 minutes later, a shooting victim showed up in the system at a nearby hospital.

According to an official with SAPD, a fight broke out between several women at the bar. One of the women reportedly called a male relative to back her up in the fight. The related showed up with a gun and opened fire on another man that got involved in the fight, per SAPD.

The victim was shot in the back and is in critical condition at an area hospital.