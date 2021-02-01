Sheriff: Man killed after being abducted from girlfriend's home

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies have found a vehicle with a man's body inside. They believe this is the man that was shot and abducted during the home invasion.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly abducted from his girlfriend’s apartment and killed Saturday morning in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said HCSO arrived at an apartment in the 15000 block of Copper Grove around 9 a.m. Saturday where a woman reported someone broke into her home.

Investigators said the victim was the woman’s boyfriend who had gone to her house. They said when he entered the apartment, three unknown men attacked him.

Deputies said the victim and three men got into a struggle before he was taken out of the home and placed into his car. Investigators later found the car in the 7100 block of Smiling Woods Lane and forced the trunk open where they found a dead man matching the victim’s description.

Deputies believe the victim was lured into coming to the apartment.

Anyone with information on this scene is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

