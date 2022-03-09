2 dead, 1 injured after man opens fire on possible homeless camp in NW Houston, police say

Police said the man confessed to shooting and killing some people nearby after being arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person is hurt after a gunman opened fire on a possible homeless camp, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near Neiman Lane, which is next to the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street.

Police said they received multiple calls about a man with a gun at the intersection. When they arrived, they were able to spot the gunman and take him into custody without incident.

After being arrested, the gunman confessed to police that he shot and killed some people down the road. Investigators began searching the area when they discovered a man and woman who were shot to death. They also found a third man who was injured and taken to the hospital. He is currently stable, according to police.

HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said the area where the shooting happened is hard to get into due to the mud and ponding on the ground. As they walked through, they discovered some furniture and multiple containers, leading them to believe it could be a homeless encampment.

"We haven't had any calls of service here, so we haven't really made it out here or patroled out here," Garcia said. "So we'll be looking at what exactly we have out here."

Police said the suspect who was arrested was a man on foot. No other victims have been located in the area at this time, but police are still searching.

Brittany Ford on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram