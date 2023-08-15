SAPD: Man shoots, kills father during what relatives say was a mental health crisis

It happened early Monday morning on the far west side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — A man shot and killed his father in what relatives and police are saying was a "mental health episode" on Monday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Cliff Ridge Drive near Culebra Road on the far west side of town.

According to police, Austin Velez, 31, was inside the home with his 59-year-old father, while on the phone with another family member. Police said Velez was having some sort of mental health episode inside the home. The family member told police she heard a disturbance and then what sounded like a gunshot.

When officers arrived at the home they spoke with the suspect, who said his father was dead, and then he gave himself up to police. Investigators found the body of the victim inside the house with gunshot wounds.

Velez was taken into custody and will face charges.

This is a developing story.

