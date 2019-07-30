FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s family Tuesday afternoon before shooting himself in the head, deputies said.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Juan Deleon Jr. He is still alive but in critical condition, according to Fort Bend deputies.

This happened just south of Rosenberg in the 5100 block of Navajo Street and Comanche.

Deputies said they got a call from the ex-girlfriend asking them to check on her family. When deputies arrived at the family's home, they found the woman's mom dead and a male relative shot to death outside the home.

Deputies are unsure how the man is related to the woman.

Deputies went looking for the suspect who apparently lives in the area.

They later found him in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter where he remains in police custody.

Deputies said at some point the woman was shot in the arm. She is expected to survive.

There is no known motive at this time. Deputies said there were no prior calls to service to the suspect's home nor the victims' home.

