Man sets house on fire during domestic dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a man who they say set a house on fire during a domestic dispute overnight.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a structure fire in the 600 block of San Jacinto just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to an official with SAFD, crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. Firefighters made a fast attack and were able to knock down the fire quickly.

According to SAPD, a disturbance occurred between a man and a woman, and the woman was assaulted. At some point, an official with SAPD said that the man allegedly used gasoline to light the back of the house on fire, then fled on foot.

An official with SAFD also said that a man was seen running away from the scene when crews first arrived.

Three people, including the suspect, were in the house at the time of the fire, all made it out of the home without injury. An official with SAFD did state that at least one dog died in the fire.

No damage estimate is available at this time, but all of the occupants will be displaced as a result of the fire.