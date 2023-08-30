Man seriously injured in shooting at southeast-side home, SAPD says

Police said the victim, in his 60s, was hit in the torso multiple times after two suspects shot at his home on Bob Billa Street Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 60's is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times at a home on the southeast side Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers at the scene on the 3300 block of Bob Billa Street said the victim heard gunshots, thought they were fireworks and stepped outside his home. He was then struck in the torso multiple times, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said two suspects fired at the home, and three people inside the home were not injured. They said another victim went to an urgent care with a gunshot wound, but it wasn't immediately clear if the shootings were related.

An investigation is underway.

