Man seriously injured after being shot in his downtown apartment, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man was seriously injured after being shot in his downtown apartment Sunday night.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, there was a gathering on the 1800 block of Broadway and somebody fired shots after an argument. They said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach.
Police said a suspect has not yet been captured and may still be armed, describing the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 20s.
This is a developing story.