x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man seriously injured after being shot in his downtown apartment, SAPD says

Police said a man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach Sunday night.
Credit: KENS

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man was seriously injured after being shot in his downtown apartment Sunday night.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, there was a gathering on the 1800 block of Broadway and somebody fired shots after an argument. They said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach.

Police said a suspect has not yet been captured and may still be armed, describing the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 20s.

This is a developing story.

Related Articles

In Other News

Police say fight between brothers led to stabbing