DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County court on Wednesday handed down a sentence of life with the possibility of parole to a man convicted of murder when he was a teen.

Erik Jensen was 17 when he was accused of helping his friend, 16-year-old Nathan Ybanez, kill his mother, Julie Ybanez, in June 1998.

Jensen was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August 1999.

Jensen will receive credit for time served, the Douglas County court ruled today.

The resentencing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 ruling in Miller v. Alabama, which requires states and the federal government to consider the unique circumstances of each juvenile defendant in determining individualized sentences.

The ruling stems from research on adolescent brain development that confirms children's brains are less developed than those of adults, and punishments for crimes should be adjusted accordingly.

SCOTUS in 2016 followed up with a ruling that the 2012 decision be made retroactive to those sentenced prior to 2012, giving juveniles previously sentenced to life the opportunity for a resentencing hearing.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper in December 2018 granted a pardon to Nathan Ybanez that makes him eligible for parole in 2020.

Colorado trial courts have generally concluded that under the state's new sentencing rules, judges have no discretion to order any juvenile resentence to those impacted other than 40 years to life, according to the Polansky Law Firm.

The Polansky Law Firm represented Jensen in the resentencing hearing.

