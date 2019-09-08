SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above photo is from Martinez's arrest in 2015.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in 2015.

A jury found Miguel Martinez guilty on August 8. Martinez was issued his sentence Monday morning.

In January of that year, UTSA graduate student Laura Carter was found dead after police said she was shot several times in her car on the city's east side.

Detectives from the SAPD Repeat Offenders Program arrested Martinez days later. At the time of the arrest, the SAPD homicide said that Martinez allegedly shot Carter while she was sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle. Martinez reportedly was sitting in the passenger seat at the time.

Martinez's first trial ended in a mistrial in 2017.