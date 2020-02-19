SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man accused of murdering a San Antonio woman was sentenced last week to 30 years behind bars.

Luis Diaz-Quijas was arrested for the murder of Christy Cantu after police say he ran her over with his car in March 2019 and left the scene.

Diaz-Quijas entered a no-contest plea to the murder charge which, according to the state bar of Texas, has the same legal effect as a plea of guilty except that it may not be used against the defendant as an admission.



An arrest warrant states Diaz-Quijas told police he met Cantu at a club and took her home where "he said he tried to touch the victim and she pulled out a kitchen knife." According to the warrant, the suspect said she then left the house but alleges he hit her accidentally later as he was trying to return home.



Police say the 40-year-old woman was dragged a half mile before her body came to a rest in the middle of an intersection at Rivas and North San Joaquin.

Authorities said a witness told officers, Diaz-Quijas followed the victim who was on foot. It appeared the two were arguing. According to court documents, witnesses also told police they saw, "a female trying to get away from the vehicle and yelling for help."

Surveillance video obtained by KENS 5 a day after the incident showed a woman walking through a business parking lot until she pauses at a pole where she appears to be hiding behind. In the video, the SUV jumps the curb and runs over the fleeing victim.

When KENS 5 found the video, police did not know it existed. KENS 5 did reach out to authorities and let them know about it so they could obtain a copy. Police have said surveillance video helped build the case against Diaz-Quijas.



Family members told KENS 5 on Wednesday they were disappointed with the court’s outcome stating the plea was difficult to hear.

“It has been a heartbreaking ordeal,” Lenida Cantu-Spurlock said in a message to KENS 5. “As we come up on the date of her death, the wounds have not yet begun to heal.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Diaz-Quijas after his arrest. According to ICE, he is from Mexico and in the country illegally.



KENS 5 has reached to Diaz-Quijas’ attorney as well as the District Attorney’s office for comment but have yet to hear back.