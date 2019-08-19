SAN ANTONIO — Armando Robledo Gonzales, 38 was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on Monday for production of child pornography, according to an affidavit.

In addition to the prison term, Gonzales will be placed under supervised release for a period of ten years after completing prison time, authorities said.

Gonzales pleaded guilty to the production charge in Dec. 2018. He admitted in court that as of May 2017, he used the internet to persuade a 13-year-old to send him pictures and videos.

"The San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force will relentlessly pursue every lead to rescue children who are being victimized, and bring their perpetrators to justice," said FBI Agent Combs.

The FBI San Antonio’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated this case. It was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

