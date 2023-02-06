Man sentenced to 16 years for stabbing woman in San Antonio movie theater

26-year-old Andrew Pantaleon was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities say he didn't know the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in prison for the stabbing of a woman in a movie theater on the northwest side in 2021.

26-year-old Andrew Pantaleon was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the Bexar County District Attorney's Office says that he'll need to serve at least half of that sentence before being eligible for any release.

"On June 5, 2021, the victim and a friend attended a movie at a theater in Northwest San Antonio," the DA's office said. "When the victim excused herself to visit the restroom, Andrew Pantaleon followed her, grabbed her from behind and stabbed her three times within 8 seconds. Pantaleon fled the scene before officers arrived."

Authorities said citizens identified Pantaleon, and SAPD was able to place him at the scene with electronic evidence. They said Pantaleon had a history of domestic violence and evading arrest, and did not know the victim before the random and sudden attack. They added that she suffered permanent damage to her right arm, and can no longer use her right hand.

“This was a sudden, senseless act. The victim has permanent physical damage but showed a steely determination to see justice done,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “We commend her for that. Andrew Pantaleon messed with the wrong person - and our office was proud to seek justice on her behalf.”

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.