FALLS CITY, Texas — A man has been sentenced for his role in a 2018 ATM theft.

According to the 81st Judicial District Attorney, Edward Joseph Freeman pled guilty to four years in prison for his role in the theft, which took place in October 2018.

Freeman and two others stole and badly damaged an ATM from the Falls City National Bank, according to the district attorney.

Charges remain pending for the two others involved in the incident.

The ATM was the target of more than one attempted thefts in 2018. In January of that year, a suspect tried to use an explosive device to break into the ATM machine. One man was arrested and charged in relation to that theft attempt.