Man sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with death of Grand Prairie police officer

Colbie Hoffman pleaded guilty to his actions which resulted in the death of officer Brandon Tsai in November 2022.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to actions resulting in the death of a Grand Prairie police officer in November 2022.

Colbie Hoffman, 23, received 12 years with an affirmative finding of a deadly weapon, the Dallas County's District Attorney's Office said. He also received a 10-year sentence for tampering with physical evidence, which will be served concurrently.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, officer Brandon Paul Tsai was near the intersection of SW 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway, when he spotted a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a fake paper tag. Tsai tried to perform a traffic stop when the suspect fled.

During the pursuit that followed, Tsai reportedly lost control of his squad car, rear-ended another and hit a light pole. The 32-year-old officer was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following the crash, the Malibu fled the area. Grand Prairie police spent the next two days working around the clock to find the Malibu, and after doing so, identified Hoffman as a suspect. Hoffman then turned himself in and admitted to being the driver, as well as removing and destroying the fake paper tag, officials said.

Hoffman was also booked at the time on eight additional warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, Desoto and Grand Prairie that were outstanding prior to the deadly police chase.