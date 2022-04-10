Man sent to hospital following stabbing near downtown

Police are still investigating, but they say it appears that the victim was attacked as he was leaving the corner store.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning in critical condition after being stabbed near the heart, officials say.

Just after 12:30 a.m. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 700 block of North Colorado for a reported stabbing. When police arrived on scene they found a man in his 50s with a stab wound to the chest or "near the heart."

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man was in and out of consciousness, so they couldn't get a lot of information on what occurred but they said they know the suspect attacked the victim as he was coming out of the corner store.