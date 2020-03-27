SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s is recovering this morning after being shot and robber Thursday night, an official with the San Antonio Police Department said.

According to a spokesperson with the department, officers were called out to the intersection of Creighton and Baker around 9 p.m. Thursday for a shooting in progress.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his arm. After rendering aid, the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

An official with SAPD said that the man told them that he was approached by two other men, the suspects allegedly drove up, shot the man and then stole his wallet and phone before driving off.

After being shot, the victim ran to a stranger's house for help and the owner of that house called 911.

No arrests have been made at this time.