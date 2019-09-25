SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a man who stole jewelry and money from a pawnshop.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Action Pawn on 4730 Rittiman Road on the northeast side.

The suspect's face was covered when he pulled a gun on two employees and demanded money and jewelry, police said.

Authorities said the man removed his mask while fleeing in a white colored vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

