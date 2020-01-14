SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man who they say stole beer and cash from the register at a north-side gas station.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Circle K on 5502 Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road.

Police said the man grabbed a 12-pack of beer, placed it on the counter, put his hands in his pockets and gestured as if he had a weapon.

That's when he demanded all the cash from the register, police said.

Authorities said the man fled on foot from the Circle K with the alcohol and money.

If you have any information regarding this event, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

