Man robbed, shot during apartment party on the northside, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting at a party in the early morning hours after Halloween night on the city's north side.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the Tuscany Park apartments in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive.

Police say a man told them someone robbed him while he was at the apartment for the party. The man said he was then shot in the buttocks. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects reportedly took off and no arrests have yet been made.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.