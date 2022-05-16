Man robbed, kidnapped at gunpoint after asking suspect to move out of his house, police say

Investigators say the suspect forced the victim into the rear cargo area of his own vehicle and bound his hands and feet.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery and kidnapping in the EaDo neighborhood earlier this month.

Houston police have released surveillance video hoping that someone has seen him and know where they can find him.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Joshua N. DeLoach, 29. He is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

The incident happened on May 8 at about 9 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of EaDo Park Circle, east of downtown.

Investigators said officers responded to a call of a kidnapping and a robbery at the residence. The 31-year-old male victim was found by a witness in the roadway near Jones Road and FM 1960 in northwest Harris County.

Deputies for the Harris County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the scene and called for Houston for assistance.

The victim told investigators he had recently asked DeLoach to move out of the residence.

DeLoach then pointed a gun at the victim and forced him to open his personal safe, police said. Deloach took personal items and also transferred currency from two mobile payment service accounts.

The suspect then forced the victim into the rear cargo area of his own vehicle and bound his hands and feet, police said.

DeLoach eventually parked the vehicle several miles from the location and instructed him not to move, police said. After several minutes, the victim managed to get out of his vehicle and flagged down a witness for assistance.

Further investigation and statements from the victim positively identified DeLoach as the suspect. He was then charged in connection with the case.

He remains on the run.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Joshua DeLoach is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.