Man robbed and stabbed while walking to mother's house

The incident happened around midnight on the city's southwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was taken to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the neck while walking to his mother's house on the city's southwest side.

San Antonio Police were called out to Old Pearsall Road and War Cloud around midnight for a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man laying on the sidewalk with a stab wound to his neck.

An EMS transporting another person was flagged down by the victim and EMS was unable to render aid to the man due to being tied up with another call, but they called in the stabbing and sent police to the scene.

A spokesman with SAPD said that the victim was approached by two people in a red Ford Mustang. The suspects got out of the car and demanded money from the victim. The victim told the suspects that he did not have any money and that's when one of the suspects stabbed the man.

The suspects took off in the red Ford Mustang. No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.