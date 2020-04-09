Man recovering after being shot in both legs, Schertz police say

The victim, who was in his 30's, was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center and is in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Schertz Police are investigating after a man was shot twice following an argument over vehicle parts.

It happened at F.M. 1518 near F.M. 78 around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police say two men got into a heated argument over vehicle parts. The suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot the other man in the upper area of both legs.

