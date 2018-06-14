A man who was recently released from the Air Force was arrested Thursday and now faces sexual assault charges.

Police say 20-year-old Maurice Bristow approached a 17-year old girl while she was walking with her friends on the city's west side on Friday evening. According to an arrest affidavit, Bristow offered the girl drugs and alcohol. The two reportedly exchanged numbers and met up again on Saturday evening, when investigators say Bristow made advances toward her and she refused.

According to the affidavit, he physically and sexually assaulted her in his car on Saturday before the girl was finally able to get away and call for help.

“He did not know the victim,” said Jennifer Rodriguez from the San Antonio Police Department. “We commend the victim for coming forward because, oftentimes, victims may feel ashamed.”

Rodriguez added that SAPD was glad to get Bristow off the streets.

The arrest affidavit also states that the victim was transported to the hospital for an exam and that her injuries were consistent with sexual assault.

Bristow told media cameras that he was innocent as he was being escorted by police. If found guilty, he will be charged with sexual assault, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

The Rape Crisis Center of Bexar County says that they’re seeing an increase the number of sexual assault cases in 2018. In April, the center reported 87 cases, up from 76 last year.

This past May, 51 cases of sexual assault were reported.

