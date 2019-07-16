DENVER — A 28-year-old man recently pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman who was incapable of giving consent

Jared Bates in April was sentenced to 45 days in jail and five years probation after entering his guilty plea in Denver District Court in September.

Police said Bates sexually assaulted a woman at a Denver apartment while she was unconscious, according to a probably cause statement.

Bates' friend walked in on Bates standing over the victim, who was unconscious on the living room floor, with his pants down on June 23, 2018, the statement says.

According to the statement, responding officers found the victim, who "appeared to be passed out drunk," woke her up and requested an ambulance. Bates originally told the officers that the sex was consensual, the probable cause statement says.

The Denver District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"Our office negotiated a plea agreement – that the victim approved – and which called for Jared Bates to serve up to three-years in prison. At sentencing, we requested a three-year prison sentence."

