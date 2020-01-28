LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The man accused of sexually assaulting a child he met via an app has turned himself in after seeing photos of himself circulating online.

The suspect is identified as Texas City resident Joel Christopher Acuna. 28.

League City police said he turned himself in Tuesday after his photos went viral on social media due to an alert issued by their department.

“That’s me on Facebook,” police quoted him saying.

Joel Christopher Acuna, 28

KHOU 11

Acuna has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. He’s in jail on $250,000 bond.

The assault happened on Dec. 8, 2019.

Police said the child, who is under 14 years old, was contacted via the LIKEE app by Acuna. Acuna told her he wanted to offer her a modeling contract and they needed to send a representative to her house.

The victim gave Acuna her address at 11: 37 a.m. Only 15 minutes later, at 11:52 a.m., Acuna arrived at the victim’s home and assaulted her, according to police.

Police said the LIKEE app is similar to the TikTok app, but LIKEE allows you to find people near you using your GPS.

RELATED: 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

The LIKEE app is run out of China but most of its users are in Europe, according to League City police.

During a press conference, police said there could be more cases and encouraged parents to talk to their children about being contacted to do modeling.

Call 281-338-4189 if you think you know of another victim.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter