AURORA, Colo. — A 41-year-old man has been arrested after he began an online relationship with a juvenile girl and even called her and attempted to get her out of school by pretending to be her father, the Aurora Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children unit began investigating Adrian Lyell in December of last year for possible sexual exploitation of a child and enticement of a child.

According to police, Lyell called Grandview High School pretending to be her father in an attempt to get her out of school. Staff realized it was a ruse and did not allow the student to leave.

Denver Police arrested him on June 7 on an outstanding warrant for sexual exploitation and enticement of a child. He's being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility without bond.

There are no other known victims at this time, but police urged anyone who felt Lynell may have victimized them to come forward by contacting Detective Chad Roberts at 303-739-6164.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

