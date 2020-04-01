GALLIANO, La. — Louisiana authorities are perplexed over why a man left apparent designer bags holding drugs, a gun, cash and a digital scale in a convenience store.

Authorities in Lafourche Parish say the man went into the store early Thursday, put the Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags on a chair, and offered a clerk $100 to keep them.

He says the clerk declined, and the man left the store and his bags. A customer later pointed out that one held a handgun, which turned out to be stolen.

Surveillance cameras got photos of the man and deputies hope to identify him.

