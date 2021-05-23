x
Man leaves feces, hurls remarks outside Florida synagogue

Video reportedly captured the man Friday at the Chabad of South Broward.
Credit: daboost - stock.adobe.com

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — A man yelled antisemitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue, according to a report.

He later returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building. According to Miami television station WSVN, cellphone video captured the unidentified man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday.

The man left and reportedly returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces. 

He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.

