FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The man who shot his ex-girlfriend and murdered two of her family members later killed himself inside his parked car, deputies said Tuesday.

The ex-girlfriend is now out of the hospital after being treated for her injuries overnight.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed the names of the victims. The shooter has been identified as 42-year-old Juan Deleon, Jr.

The shooting scene was reported Tuesday afternoon just south of Rosenberg in the 5100 block of Navajo Street and Comanche.

Deputies said they got a call from the ex-girlfriend asking them to check on her family. When deputies arrived at the family's home, they found the woman's mom and brother fatally shot.

Afterwards, DeLeon chased down his ex in his car and riddled her car with bullets. She was also hurt but survived her injuries.

When deputies went looking for DeLeon, who apparently lives in the area, they found him in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Karla Garcia, a 23-year-old who has lived in the neighborhood her whole life, was shocked by Tuesday’s events.

“It’s really scary,” Garcia said. “That is mainly the one thing out of all of this is that it’s really scary. Detectives were all in our lawn looking for bullets.”

Neighbors who said they’re also family friends with the victims identified the Facebook profile of the suspect. The profile shows over the past couple of days, he made public posts saying he had been having a tough time with his breakup.

There is no known motive at this time. Deputies said there were no prior calls to service to the suspect's home nor the victims' home.

