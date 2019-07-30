FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A husband and wife were found dead in a neighborhood just south of Rosenberg after deputies said their daughter’s ex-boyfriend shot them.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Navajo Street and Comanche.

Fort Bend deputies said they got a call from the couple’s daughter asking them to check on her parents. When deputies arrived at the couple’s home, they found her dad dead outside the home and her mother shot to death inside the home.

Deputies went looking for the suspect who apparently lives in the area.

They later found him in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He is still alive but in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Deputies said at some point the daughter was shot in the arm. She is expected to survive.

There is no known motive at this time.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM