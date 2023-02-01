'We don’t know what happened' | Family searching for answers after Wingstop employee killed in Katy

“All they told us was it was an attempted robbery. We don’t know what happened,” said Franklin, Freddy Salgado's brother-in-law.

KATY, Texas — It's been about three days since Freddy Salgado was shot and killed outside his job and no arrests have been made.

Salgado, 22, was killed Friday outside of the Wingstop on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. He was working a double at the restaurant the night he died.

For his family, all that's left are pictures and lots of questions.

“All they told us was it was an attempted robbery. We don’t know what happened,” said Franklin, Salgado's brother-in-law.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said it was a friend who found Salgado dead in his car behind the Wingstop around 11 p.m.

“The driver’s door was open and he found his friend slumped over in the seat,” an HCSO deputy said.

Investigators said the friend came looking for Salgado because he didn't show up to a party, but his family said something doesn't add up.

“He was supposed to work until midnight. Any friend would have known that,” Franklin said.

Salgado leaves behind a 2-year-old child and a family who said they won't give up until they learn what happened to him.

“If anyone knows anything or saw anything, we need to know what happened,” Franklin said.

Investigators recovered two shell casings from the scene. They are also looking for surveillance video.