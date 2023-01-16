HPD: Man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle in front of his parents' Missouri City home

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Houston police say a man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in front of his parents' Missouri City home.
It happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. at a home on Ridingwood Drive near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road and Chasewood Dr.
According to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica, the man was sitting in his car with his girlfriend outside of the home when they were approached by a gunman who fired at least one round into the vehicle, striking the man. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
"At this point, we have very little to go on," Horelica said. "As far as the suspect, we don't have a description."
Police said the man occasionally stays at the home, which belongs to his parents. Investigators are looking for surveillance footage and talking to witnesses in the neighborhood. They ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or HPD's Homicide Division.