SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed early Monday morning after an argument at a northwest-side bar.

Police say the fight between three men spilled into the parking lot of the Dragon Sports Bar on Bandera Road shortly after closing when someone started shooting.

One man died at the scene. The suspects fled, but police caught up to the men a few blocks away on Callaghan.

The suspects have yet to be charged for the incident.

© 2018 KENS