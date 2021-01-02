Man killed in east-side apartment complex by hit and run driver

The victim, who is believed to be in his mid-30s, died at the scene. Witnesses gave a vehicle description to police before the driver fled.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man in a parking lot on the east side. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told San Antonio Police Department officers they saw a car run the man down outside the Ivy Apartments on Lavender Lane, south of I-10 and right off South WW White Road around 2:30 a.m.

Police say they are looking for a light blue Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a missing front license plate and possible damage to the front end.

The victim is believed to be in his mid-30s. It's not known what happened before the incident.