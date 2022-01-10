Man dies after being shot in stomach during argument in Fifth Ward, police say

Investigators said there's evidence of a possible shootout that left a bystander dead and another man injured.

HOUSTON — A man has died after being shot in the stomach during a possible shootout in Fifth Ward, according to Houston Police.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on Farmer Street near the East Freeway.

As emergency crews arrived, they were alerted to a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the victim appears to be a bystander after two men, who are believed to be family members, got into an argument in the driveway of a home. One of the men pulled a gun out and fired several times, striking the family member and the deceased victim.

Police said the shooter left the area in a gray pickup truck. HPD Homicide is now investigating the incident along with any surveillance footage of the area.