Father shoots, kills son who was assaulting his mother in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed by his father after he told police the 24-year-old man was assaulting his mother, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a home on Rhodes Road in north Harris County.
Deputies said they received a call from a man in his 70s who said he just shot and his 24-year-old son after his adult son was assaulting his mother, who is also in her 70s. When they arrived they found the 24-year-old dead at the scene.
After interviewing the father, investigators said the son was out drinking before he came home and hit his mother in the head with a liquor bottle. He also charged at his father once he woke up, which led to the fatal shooting.
The mother was transported to the hospital with a wound to the head, but investigators said they expect her to be OK.
Deputies said an investigation is still ongoing and the district attorney's office will determine if the father will face a grand jury.