Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex

Investigators said Terrance Lewis was at a co-worker's apartment cooking food for the homeless when an unknown suspect shot him from the parking lot.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.

This happened on June 15 at about 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at the intersection of Tierwester Street and Meriburr Lane.

Investigators said Lewis was at a co-worker's apartment cooking food for the homeless when an unknown suspect shot him from the parking lot. He had walked back inside after throwing away trash.

Police found Lewis dead in the entryway to an apartment.

The motive for the shooting and a suspect description is unknown.

Investigators believe residents of the apartment complex may know something that can help them identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.