Man killed after fight breaks out in south San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot in the head at what police say was a large party in a private field early Sunday morning.
At 3:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a field south of Loop 410 to a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a party with over 100 people in the private field and a man with a gunshot wound to his head and multiple rifle casings.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there was a large fight that turned violent and led to shots being fired.
Many of the party goers were detained and officers said they were working to find any witnesses.
Police said there is no motive or suspect in the shooting yet.