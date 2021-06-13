Man killed after fight breaks out in south San Antonio, police say

Police said there was a large fight that turned violent and led to shots being fired.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot in the head at what police say was a large party in a private field early Sunday morning.

At 3:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a field south of Loop 410 to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a party with over 100 people in the private field and a man with a gunshot wound to his head and multiple rifle casings.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was a large fight that turned violent and led to shots being fired.

Many of the party goers were detained and officers said they were working to find any witnesses.