HPD: Man shot, killed after assaulting pregnant girlfriend in northwest Houston

Officers said they heard gunshots as they arrived at the condo.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after assaulting a pregnant woman in northwest Houston.

Police said they got a call about a disturbance just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Oakwood Gardens Condominiums on Antonie Drive near W. Tidwell Road.

Officers said they heard gunshots as they arrived at the scene. A preliminary investigation determined the pregnant woman's boyfriend kicked in the door to her home and began assaulting her before taking off.

The woman and one of her relatives then made their way to the front of the complex and found the boyfriend, according to police. The relative then shot and killed the boyfriend during a second disturbance before being arrested by police without incident.

HPD Commander Mike Collins said the shooting is under investigation, but that they couldn't rule out self-defense at this time. Meanwhile, a witness told police a weapon was involved during the initial assault by the boyfriend.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).