HOUSTON — Charges have been filed after a road rage shooting Friday on the Southwest Freeway near South Gessner.
Preliminary information is that a commercial vehicle and an Impala were involved in the incident. Two people were inside of the commercial vehicle when the road rage escalated into a shooting.
Someone from the commercial vehicle allegedly shot the driver of the Impala in the face.
The 18-year-old victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police later identified the suspected shooter as 45-year-old Jorge Joya. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joya told investigators the victim cut off his vehicle and he "feared for his life" so he shot him, according to HPD.
The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of the Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston.
