HOUSTON — Charges have been filed after a road rage shooting Friday on the Southwest Freeway near South Gessner.

Preliminary information is that a commercial vehicle and an Impala were involved in the incident. Two people were inside of the commercial vehicle when the road rage escalated into a shooting.

Someone from the commercial vehicle allegedly shot the driver of the Impala in the face.

The 18-year-old victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police later identified the suspected shooter as 45-year-old Jorge Joya. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Joya told investigators the victim cut off his vehicle and he "feared for his life" so he shot him, according to HPD.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of the Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston.

Patrol units are currently at the scene of a shooting located at US59IB @ SH288IB in regards to a male complainant who was shot and transported to an local hospital by HFD. Major Assaults notified. #HouNews



