x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Crime

Man injured after shooting during attempted robbery, police say

Police said the victim and a woman were sitting in their vehicle under the bridge when a man came up to them, tried to rob them, then shot the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being shot during an attempted robbery early Thursday morning, police said

At 2:30 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the bridge near Corrine Drive and Austin Highway to a reported shooting.

SAPD said when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the victim and a woman were sitting in their vehicle under the bridge when a man came up to them, tried to rob them, then shot the victim.

Police do not know why the victim was targeted, but they said the woman was not injured.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Related Articles