Man injured after being stabbed in fight, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight Sunday morning, authorities say.

Just after 4 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a cutting at an apartment complex located in the 500 block of Hot Wells.

Officials said a man was confronted by three men who said he owed them money.

A fight broke out between the suspects and the victim. Sometime during the fight, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the arm twice.

The victim was taken to Downtown Baptist in stable condition.

Police said the suspect has been identified and there is an active search underway.