Man indicted in mother's murder on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A 29-year-old man has been indicted in the murder of a 27-year-old mother who was found dead at home with her two young children.

Jorge Izquierdo is charged with murder. The indictment alleges that on August 20, Izquierdo "intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Cora Nickel by shooting her with a deadly weapon."

Nickel was found dead at her home on Maverick Draw on the northwest side. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that the woman's mother came to the house when she received a text from one of her grandchildren, who was worried about their mother. Nickel's children were 5 and 8 at the time.