SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot outside a bar on the northwest side early Friday morning.

It happened outside the Whiskey's Bar on Callaghan Road around 4:30 a.m.

Police say someone drove up and shot a man standing at his car in the parking lot.

The man went to a nearby hotel, the Star-Inn, to call for help.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The person who shot him has not been caught.