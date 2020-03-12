Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times at local motel

San Antonio Police are talking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to track down the stabbing suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of a motel.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a stabbing at the Motel 6 in the 7900 block of I-35 S just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found a crime scene in the parking lot, but no victim. According to an official with SAPD, officers quickly gained intel from witnesses who said that the victim drove himself home following the stabbing.

SAPD located the victim at his home, where he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and back. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, as there was damage to his vital organs, per SAPD.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said that the victim was unable to communicate well, but witnesses and surveillance footage led police to believe that the victim was sitting in the parking lot of a motel in his vehicle when two suspects in a red SUV pulled up.

At some point, the sergeant said that the victim and the suspects got into an altercation and the two suspects jumped the victim. One of the suspects produced a knife and then began stabbing the victim. The victim was able to get into his car and escape.

The suspects took off in a red SUV. No arrests have been made at this time.